Enza: Compelling Historical Novel by Kristy K. James Depicts Deadly Impact of 'Forgotten' 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic

Charlotte, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- While it’s almost forgotten today, the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 killed more people than the Great War. With global communication in its infancy, tens of millions were left confused and underprepared for the impact it would eventually have on the world’s population. In her powerful novel, Kristy K. James depicts the Spanish Flu’s impact from a grassroots and highly-personal level.



‘Enza’ follows the lives of five characters; each with their own bold stories to tell.



Synopsis:



I had a little bird,

And its name was Enza.

I opened the window,

And in-flu-Enza.



They had no idea what was coming...

Patriotism is at its peak as the war to end all wars rages an ocean away. The Suffrage Movement gains momentum each day, and women across the the country harbor hope that they might finally win the right to vote. In a small town in Michigan, life is being lived out like the pages of a Mark Twain novel.



Until an unseen adversary threatens Mankind's very existence...

Whispers of the Spanish flu begin to circulate as the sickness spreads around the globe, yet no one thinks it will reach them. And they couldn't be more wrong. No matter what measures they take to protect themselves, it can't be stopped. Not only does the influenza invade their town, it soon becomes evident that it will change their lives forever.



As the author explains, her narrative tells the full-circle story of tragedy.



“The United States had endured struggles ranging from the Great War to the Women’s Suffragette Movement. Life was tough and, just as the nation felt it couldn't face any more adversity, the Spanish Flu strikes and tragedy erupts once again. I take a look at how it impacted the 'average' person and town. However, out of the darkness of the pandemic, the characters eventually find hope and discover that life still goes on. It’s a very historically-accurate look at many landmark events in the early 20th Century,” says James.



Continuing, “I had to strike a fine balance between producing gripping fiction while remaining accurate and compassionate to the events of the past. That’s the great thing about historical fiction; the ability for an author to dive deep into the personal stories surrounding an event and give readers an insight they would otherwise have missed out on. I’m one of the few authors to do this with the Spanish Flu pandemic”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of five-star reviews.



“Enza is a glimpse into a charming, simpler time of family oriented activities, apple pie, and fishing - and what happens when that life is threatened by great hardship and danger. There is a wonderful strength in the story and its characters that allows for a sense of hope and possibility even in dark times,” says Colleen, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Annie was equally as impressed, adding, “This book was very easy to read and very hard to put down. I laughed, cried and oohed and aahed all the way through it. It did not take me long to become familiar with each character and to follow their lives as if they were friends, hence the tears and the laughter when disasters or happiness occurs.”



‘Enza’ is available now: http://amzn.to/199Equn.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://kristykjames.net.



About the Author:



Kristy K. James' first goal in life was to work in law enforcement, until the night she called the police to check out a scary noise in her yard. Realizing that she might someday have to investigate scary noises in yards just as dark as hers if she continued on that path, she turned to her other favorite love...writing. Since then her days have been filled with being a mom and reluctant zookeeper (7 pets), creating stories, and looking for trouble in her kitchen.