Enzyme Market Is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025 :Major Players Longda Bio-Products, Hong Ying Xiang, Kdnbio, Yiduoli

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Enzymes are very efficient catalysts for biochemical reactions. They speed up reactions by providing an alternative reaction pathway of lower activation energy. After decades of development, the enzyme preparation industry in China has gained remarkable achievement. The capacity of enzyme preparation accounts quite important market share in the global enzyme preparation industry. But there is still quite a lot of weakness of the enzyme preparation industry in China. Such as limited product type, lack of high-end product, high production cost and etc.



Currently, there are more than one hundred manufacturers of enzyme preparation in China. There are not many huge enterprises, and the market is dispersed. The product homogeneity serious in China domestic enzyme preparation enterprises and the competition is fierce. As the demand of enzyme preparation in China is increasing stable and fast, there are some international manufactures of enzyme preparation have open production bases in China. They are taking larger and larger market share because of their wonderful product quality.



The global Enzyme Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Longda Bio-products

- Hong Ying Xiang

- Kdnbio

- Yiduoli

- SunHY

- Youtellbio

- Challenge Group

- Sunson

- Beijing Smistyle

- Henan Yangshao

- Leveking

- Jiangyin BSDZYME

- Genencor (Dupont)

- Novozymes

- Adisseo

- Kemin

- Buckman

- AB Enzymes

- Verenium(BASF)

- DSM



Segment by Type:

- Oxidoreductases

- Transferases

- Hydrolases

- Isomerases

- Lyases

- Ligases



Segment by Application:

- Feeds

- Detergents

- Textiles

- Food processing

- Pulp and paper

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



