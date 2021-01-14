Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- The rising need for speciality and industrial enzymes in the biopharmaceutical industry and increasing consumer alertness is propelling the industry growth.



The Global Enzymes Market is forecast to attain a valuation of USD 16.69 Billion by 2027, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The industry growth can be attributed to the augmenting demand for industrial enzymes from the food and beverage industry. The rising investment and funding in research and biotechnology vertical to develop new medications and diagnostic approaches are anticipated to add traction to the industry's expansion.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the enzymes industry by causing disruptions in the global supply chain, availability of raw materials, and by affecting the demand of the industry. The advent of the financial crisis has altered consumer buying habits, thereby impacting the growth of the sector. The situation has also affected the sales of the product. However, the market is set to regain momentum due to the increased demand for enzymes owing to the upsurge in diagnostic and medical testing amid the pandemic.



Key Highlights from the Report:



The microorganism segment is forecast to command the market share during the projected timeline owing to the low costs associated with production and easy availability. The segment held a 60.7% industry share in 2019.

The specialty enzymes segment is estimated to grow at the highest annual growth rate of 7.0% throughout the projected timeline owing to the rising investment in the research and development of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector. Extensive research, increasing demand for medicines, and the increasing financial support are expected to bolster the industry growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the critical revenue-generating market, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%, throughout the forecast timeline attributable to the rising urban population in emerging economies such as China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding chronic illnesses and the increasing disposable income are anticipated to add traction to market growth.

DuPont, Lonza Group,Enzyme Development Corporation,DSM,Associated British Foods Plc Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Novozymes, Hansen Holdings A/S, BASF SE, and,Amano Enzyme Inc., among others are some of the key players of the industry.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the market based on source, product, application, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Microorganisms

Animals

Plants



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polymerases & Nucleases

Proteases

Lipases

Carbohydrase

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Specialty Enzymes (Research & Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Biocatalysts, Diagnostics)

Industrial Enzymes (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Wastewater, Biofuels, Detergents)



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East &Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA



Key Summary of the Enzymes Market Report:



Insightful information regarding the global Enzymes market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Enzymes market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



