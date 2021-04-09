Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- Market Size – USD 9.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends –Growing demand for high-quality food products



The global Enzymes Market is expected to reach USD 16.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of the market can be attributed due to the increasing demand for specialty and industrial enzymes from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. Increasing investments in the research and biotechnology sector to produce new medicines and diagnostic solutions is augmenting the demand for the industry.



The Specialty enzymes are expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period due to the growing investments in the research & biotechnology sector and the pharmaceutical industry. Extensive research activities, growing demand for medicines, and increasing initiatives for funding are expected to drive the demand of the enzymes in the pharmaceutical industry and research & biotechnology sector.



Competitive Landscape:



The research report offers key insights into the leading market players' strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Enzymes market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. The key players profiled in the report include:



Key participants include DuPont, Novozymes, DSM, Lonza Group, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Hansen Holdings A/S, Associated British Foods plc, and Enzyme Development Corporation, among others.



Enzymes Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global Enzymes Market on the basis of Source, Product, Application, and region:



Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Animals

Microorganisms

Plants



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Proteases

Carbohydrase

Polymerases & Nucleases

Lipases

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Specialty Enzymes (Research & Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, Biocatalysts, Diagnostics)

Industrial Enzymes (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Wastewater, Biofuels, Detergents)



Objectives of the Global Enzymes Market Study:



An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Enzymes market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Enzymes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Enzymes Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing Environmental Awareness

4.2.2.2. Increasing R&D for technical enzymes

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biofuel

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Growing Budget constraints

4.2.3.2. Stringent regulatory framework

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Enzymes Market By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Animals

5.1.2. Microorganisms

5.1.3. Plants



CONTINUED..!!



