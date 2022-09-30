Enzymes Market Worth $16.9 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The enzymes market is projected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.



The exploitation of new types of enzymes, improvement of enzyme properties, and the production of enzymes are the overall goals of innovations in the enzyme manufacturing industry. The significant progress in genetics and processing technology enables the enzyme industry to offer products with improved properties, often at reduced costs. Genetic engineering opens new paths for enzymes, with improved stability, activity or specificity, and productivity.



The carbohydrases segment, by type dominates the market in terms of value.



The carbohydrases segment is anticipated to account for the largest share in the market by 2027 as carbohydrases are used in a wide range of applications such as industrial processes and products, and prominently in the food & beverage industry. With the use of carbohydrases, it is possible to obtain different types of sugar syrups (such as glucose, fructose, and inverted sugar syrups), prebiotics (such as galactooligosaccharides and fructooligosaccharides), and isomaltulose, which substitute sweeteners such as sucrose to improve the sensory properties of juices and wines and also reduce lactose in milk. Amylases which are a sub-category of carbohydrases catalyze the hydrolysis of starch into sugars. Hence, companies such as DSM (Netherlands) and Novozymes (Denmark) offer amylases for industrial applications. Amylases are used as an economical alternative for the modification of starch with aggressive oxidizing agents and help in obtaining low viscosity. This results in its usage in large quantities globally.



The food & beverage application, by industrial applications to hold the largest share by 2027



The food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, Consumers from developed regions such as North America and Europe have been demanding higher-quality food & beverages with natural ingredients due to the increased health conscience. This is propelling the market players to launch effective products to cater to this consumer segment. Moreover, the use of enzymes in packaged juice processing has benefitted the juice manufacturers in maximizing the amount of juice removed from the fruit, thereby reducing waste, and controlling costs. Increasing demand for beverages, especially in the soft drinks segment, has augmented enzyme application in this sector. This coupled with the increased consumption of packaged juices has been an important factor in fueling this market.



North America dominated the enzymes market, and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period (2022 - 2027)



The North American industrial enzymes market is led by their wide industrial applications. Technological advancements have made enzymes available for a wide range of applications such as in food & beverages, detergents, textile, paper and pulp, and feed among others



The increasing obesity issues in the region has resulted in the health-conscious consumers and rise in demand for natural and clean label ingredients in food applications. With major companies producing new products in the enzymes market, food manufacturers are adopting new enzyme technologies for food & beverage applications to address the needs of their consumers. For instance, in December 2020, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences launched Versilk in North America, which is a clean-label native enzyme designed to optimize texture and taste in yogurts, drinkable dairy products, and other drinkable fermented products.



The key players in this market include Novozymes (Denmark), BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), Associated British Foods (UK), Merck (Germany), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), Roche Holding (Switzerland), Dyadic International (US), Codexis (US), Sanofi (France), Creative Enzymes (US), Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India), and Biocatalysts (UK).



