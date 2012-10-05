EOG Resources Inc., Company Intelligence Report - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "EOG Resources Inc., Company Intelligence Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration and development of crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas, primarily in the onshore areas of the US, Canada and Trinidad. The company's other Exploration and Production (E&P) operations are located in the UK and China. The company's North American assets are located in the Barnett shale, the Bakken shale, the Eagle Ford shale, the Haynesville/Bossier shale, the Marcellus shale, in the Mid Continent and Permian basin in the US and in the Horn River Basin and Waskada region in Canada.
Apart from E&P, the company also operates gathering and processing units in the Barnett shale located in the Fort Worth Basin and the Bakken shale play located in the Rocky mountain region of the US. In order to support its growing natural gas processing capacity, the company has been involved in improving its gathering infrastructure in these shale plays. In addition to this, it acquired around 49% of Galveston LNG Inc, Canada to transport the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) generated from the Western Canadian regions to the high potential Asian markets in 2010. The company has improved its operational and financial costs in order to enhance the cash flows from its core production activities. In 2011, EOG had proved reserves of approximately 2,053.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), comprising 7,850.9 MMboe of natural gas and 745.3 MMboe of crude oil and NGLs during 2011.
