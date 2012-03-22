eOnline MBA Programs Helps Explain Why Online MBA Programs Are Becoming Increasingly Popular

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- In recent years, online MBA programs have exploded in popularity. The reasons for this are numerous: for example, students are often able to continue working while they are pursuing their advanced degree, some employers will pay for a student’s online education, and class schedules are typically much more flexible than those offered at a traditional campus.



But knowing which accredited online MBA programs are available and which ones are the best can be confusing for many aspiring students. As more and more traditional universities are moving into the online arena, these additional choices can make students feel overwhelmed by their various options.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide variety of helpful information on anything and everything to do with online MBA programs.



eOnline MBA Programs provides students with facts on degree accreditation, online executive MBA programs, and lists of well-known colleges and universities that currently offer the advanced degree.



For example, as an article on the website noted, Duke University offers a pricey yet reputable 16-month online MBA program that combines mostly internet-based learning with six on-site sessions that take place on the campus in North Carolina.



“It is ranked as high as sixth in the country in online accredited MBA programs by BusinessWeek and boasts thousands of students from over twenty-five different countries that have a fantastic personal success rate in the MBA field in the United States and abroad,” the article said.



Another well-known and highly-ranked school that features an online MBA degree program is the University of Florida. For just over $45,000 a year, the school offers either a one-year or two-year program.



The two-year option features a 27-month program that starts in February and requires an eight weekend campus visit at the end of each term. The one year MBA program is offered to students who already have a business degree and at least two years of related work experience. It is a 16-week course and requires five weekend campus visits.



While finding the best online MBA program can be a challenge, eOnline MBA Programs helps take the guesswork out of selecting an accredited college. The free website can help students as well as those who already work in the field and would like to go back to school to achieve their educational and career goals.



