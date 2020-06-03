EOS Digital Tokens Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Block.one

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor in EOS digital tokens offered by Block.one filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Block.one



Investors who purchased EOS digital tokens offered by Block.one have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation



The plaintiffs allege that June 26, 2017 through the present, Block.one and individuals Brendan Blumer and Dan Larimer promoted, offered, and sold an unregistered security called "EOS" throughout the United States, in violation of federal and state securities laws. The plaintiffs say that starting in June 2017 and over the course of almost a year, Block.one sold 900 million EOS cryptocurrency tokens in the United States and other countries, while at no time registering its offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as required by U.S. securities law, nor seeking an exemption from registration (for which it did not qualify). The plaintiff alleges that Block.one profited handsomely but ultimately left investors holding little more than crypto-dust.



In September 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission issued a cease-and-desist order against further sale of Block.one's tokens, determining they were securities under the law and had been sold without proper registration



