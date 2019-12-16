Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total Eosinophilic Esophagitis prevalent population in the 7 major markets were found to be around 456,614 cases in 2017.

2. Eosinophilic Esophagitis prevalence in the United States was 194,996 in 2017 followed by EU5 and Japan.

3. Among the European countries, Germany had the highest Eosinophilic Esophagitis prevalent population with 54,240 cases, followed by France, which had the prevalent population of Eosinophilic Esophagitis with 45,162 in 2017. On the other hand, Italy had the lowest prevalent population of 41,819 in 2017.



Key benefits of the report



1. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis epidemiology and Eosinophilic Esophagitis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Eosinophilic Esophagitis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Eosinophilic Esophagitis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Eosinophilic Esophagitis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market.



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"The European five countries and the United States accounted for 49% and 44% respectively of the total prevalent cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis cases in the seven major markets in 2017."



Global burden of Eosinophilic Esophagitis has increased over the years. Among the seven major markets, the United States has reported having maximum Eosinophilic Esophagitis prevalent cases. Though the prevalence of Eosinophilic Esophagitis is high across the US, the condition is often misdiagnosed as other associated diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or Proton-pump inhibitor responsive eosinophilic esophagitis (PPI-REE), ultimately leading to lower treatable pool that contributes to Eosinophilic Esophagitis market size.



Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market size has been calculated only for Adults/Adolescents based Treatments. The therapeutic market of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in the seven major markets was USD 299.7 million in 2017.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size, with USD 26.08 million, while Italy had the smallest market size in 2017.



Currently, there is no FDA approved therapy for Eosinophilic Esophagitis treatment in the United States and the current therapeutic market for Eosinophilic Esophagitis is based on the off-label corticosteroids, mainly Fluticasone [preferred more than Budesonide, as per expert opinions] and Budesonide, which have proven their efficacy in the management of the disease over the years.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Eosinophilic Esophagitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Jorveza

2. SHP621

3. APT-1011

4. Dupilumab

And many others



The key players in Eosinophilic Esophagitis market are:

1. Shire

2. Dr. Falk GmBH

3. Adare Pharmaceuticals

4. Regeneron

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Eosinophilic esophagitis Disease Background and Overview

4. Eosinophilic esophagitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. 7MM Total Prevalent Population of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

5.1. Country Wise Eosinophilic esophagitis Epidemiology

5.2. United States

5.3. EU5 Countries

5.3.1.Germany

5.3.2.France

5.3.3.Italy

5.3.4.Spain

5.3.5.United Kingdom

5.4. Japan

6. Eosinophilic esophagitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

7. Unmet Needs

8. Eosinophilic esophagitis Marketed drugs

8.1. Jorveza: Dr. FalkPharma

9. Eosinophilic esophagitis Emerging Drugs

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. SHP621: Shire Plc

9.3. Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. /Sanofi

9.4. APT-1011: Adare Pharmaceuticals

10. Eosinophilic Esophagitis 7 Major Market Analysis

11. Market Outlook by Country

11.1. The United States

11.2. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

11.2.1. Germany

11.2.2. France

11.2.3. Italy

11.2.4. Spain

11.2.5. United Kingdom

11.3. Japan

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

14.1. Report Methodology

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight