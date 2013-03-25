Epare Launches Innovative New Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder Set on Amazon

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Pepper is the most commonly used spice in the world. It imparts a pleasant mild spicy flavor to the dishes it is added to. Salt is a mineral that is absolutely essential to human life, and also works as a flavor enhancer, bringing out the flavor of food and making it more noticeable on the palate. Together they are essential condiments in most cuisines, and in western countries they are found in shakers or grinders on almost every dinner table.



One pair of salt and pepper grinders that are getting a lot of attention recently is the Epare Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, available at Amazon.com. This particular set of grinders has quickly gathered a substantial reputation for their innovative design and great construction quality.



The set comes with both a salt grinder and a grinder for whole peppercorns. The grinders have an incredibly sleek stainless steel construction that would fit in well with a range of interior styles. The real appeal is in the incredible way that they operate. The grinders can be used with just one hand. Users simply push down the top of the grinder with the thumb and a clever mechanism inside grinds the salt or pepper onto the food.



The grinder set has received many positive reviews on Amazon.com, with reviewers heaping praise on the grinder’s extremely high quality construction and shiny stainless steel finish. Reviewers have also commented on how robust the grinding mechanism is, with many reviewers commenting on how it shreds peppercorns and salt crystals into dust with ease.



A spokesperson for the manufacturers of the grinder set said: “The design of the grinder has received a huge amount of praise from the design community. It is truly innovative. Other grinders that can be operated with just one hand tend to be push button electric models, which are noisy and unattractive. Our grinder has been designed with not only function in mind, but also extremely high standards of aesthetics. It is the perfect grinder set for anyone who has problems with dexterity, or simply someone who loves innovations in design and wants a slightly more unusual salt and pepper grinder set.”



