Today we witness a phase transition of buying pattern of any goods, clothes, electronics, furniture, grocery, etc. With the initiation of new technology, offline shopping switches to online mode. Buying anything online is in trends. Buying drugs or medicines online is the latest trend amongst patients and consumers. With this growing trend of buying medicines online, the number of online pharmacies also increase. However, there is a lack of proper regulatory forms and balances for exercising regulatory control over e-pharmacies. There are some other aspects which also fuel the gearing up of e-pharmacies such as increased number of netizens, long term illness patients and increased chronic diseases.



The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which regulates pharmaceuticals and medical devices in India, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are currently working towards framing a policy for regulating online pharmacies.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Skin Care, Dental, Cold and Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, Other), Drug Type (Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs), Mode of Use (Mobile Applications, Webpage Based)



Opportunities:

Rising Number of Illegal Online Pharmacies



Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Healthcare Products & Services



Market Drivers:

Growing Implementation of E-prescriptions in Hospitals and Other Healthcare Services

Increase in the Number of Internet Consumers

Improved Access to Web-based and Online Services



Challenges:

Lack of Cold Chain Logistic Services



