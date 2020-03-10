ePharmacy Market research report studies latest ePharmacy Market aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and ePharmacy industry scenario during the forecast period
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- According to the World Bank, approximately 84% populace in Germany depend on Internet and around 75% populace in the U.S. are subscribers of the Internet, which augments the global "ePharmacy Market Growth". Fortune Business Insights states that the global ePharmacy market is projected to reach US$ 177,794.9 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The company further states that the global market was valued at US$ 49,727.7 Mn in 2018. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "ePharmacy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the global ePharmacy market will witness notable growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancements based on artificial intelligence.
DocMorris
CVS Health Corporation
Express Script Holding Company
Walgreen Co.
Optum Rx, Inc.
Giant Eagle, Inc.
Walmart Stores, Inc.
Rowland Pharmacy
The Kroger Co.
Other players
The report covers:
Global ePharmacy Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Websites to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, the global ePharmacy market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is expected to remain in the leading position in the global ePharmacy market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapid shift of consumers towards online retailers from offline pharmacies. Also, increasing usage of smartphones and high speed of the Internet are expected to aid North America in gaining the highest global ePharmacy market share in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, a rise in geriatric population, increasing online orders, and growing adoption of online platforms will drive the market growth in this region.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Start-ups and Funding Overview
Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018
Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries
Key Industry Trends
Overview of e-Commerce Penetration – Key Countries
Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of World
North America ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Market Analysis – By Country
S.
Canada
Europe ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Over-the-Counter Products
Prescription Medicine
Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Continued...
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/epharmacy-market-100238
