Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- According to the World Bank, approximately 84% populace in Germany depend on Internet and around 75% populace in the U.S. are subscribers of the Internet, which augments the global "ePharmacy Market Growth". Fortune Business Insights states that the global ePharmacy market is projected to reach US$ 177,794.9 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The company further states that the global market was valued at US$ 49,727.7 Mn in 2018. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "ePharmacy: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the global ePharmacy market will witness notable growth during the forecast period due to the technological advancements based on artificial intelligence.



Leading Players operating in the ePharmacy Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



DocMorris

CVS Health Corporation

Express Script Holding Company

Walgreen Co.

Optum Rx, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Rowland Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Other players



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/epharmacy-market-100238



The report covers:



Global ePharmacy Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Websites to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific



Geographically, the global ePharmacy market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is expected to remain in the leading position in the global ePharmacy market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapid shift of consumers towards online retailers from offline pharmacies. Also, increasing usage of smartphones and high speed of the Internet are expected to aid North America in gaining the highest global ePharmacy market share in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, a rise in geriatric population, increasing online orders, and growing adoption of online platforms will drive the market growth in this region.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/epharmacy-market-100238



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Start-ups and Funding Overview

Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries

Key Industry Trends

Overview of e-Commerce Penetration – Key Countries

Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Over-the-Counter Products

Prescription Medicine

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

North America ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product

Over-the-Counter Products

Prescription Medicine

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product

Over-the-Counter Products

Prescription Medicine

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product

Over-the-Counter Products

Prescription Medicine

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/epharmacy-market-100238



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential ePharmacy Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the ePharmacy Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@



Telehealth Market Showing Impressive Growth, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2026



Point of Care Diagnostics Market Analysis By Future Demand, Top Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue Forecast to 2026



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs