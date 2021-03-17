Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global Epi wafer market. In terms of revenue, the global Epi wafer market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global Epi wafer market.



The global Epi wafer market is broadly affected by several factors, including rising demand for Epi wafers in consumer electronic devices and increase in adoption of Epi wafers in RF devices. The market for Epi wafer systems is likely to take off and it will be interesting to see how the contending innovation based new technologies change in the years ahead.



Epi Wafer Market: Dynamics



Epi wafers are extensively used in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, smart watches, tablets, and smart TVs to enhance their performance and accuracy. Continuous development in wafer size leads to development of consumer electronic products enabled with infrared detectors and sensors to operate devices conveniently. As the need for IR applications grows, manufacturers have begun to utilize appropriate IR materials in the design of plano-optics as per the requirement of applications. Furthermore, demand for IR detectors is increasing with growing safety and security concerns in hotels, hospitals, offices, and airports, among others, which is anticipated to surge the demand for Epi wafers. Thus, increase in adoption of consumer electronic devices is expected to drive the growth of the global Epi wafer market during the forecast period.



In the telecommunications industry, high frequency signals are required for transmission of signals over long distance with minimum loss of signal strength. RF devices such as Wi-Fi wireless internet devices, Zigbee wireless devices, cordless telephones, and other devices are significantly used in offices, and commercial and residential places. Use of silicon wafers in RF devices is ideal, as they are capable of lowering the coupling between devices and provide low-loss substrates for high speed and system integration. Thus, increasing demand for RF devices in the global telecommunications sector is projected to have a positive impact on the global Epi wafer market during the forecast period.



Various factors can affect the results of Epi wafers. High resistivity silicon substrate is important to improve signal isolation and minimize substrate cross talk in radio frequency. The availability of large diameter size is helpful to manufacture large amounts of semiconductor and power devices at low manufacturing cost. In Epi wafers, float zone (above 200mm) silicon wafers are generally not greater than 200mm (8") due to the surface tension limitations during growth and thus not suitable for modern CMOS processing where the standard wafer diameter is 12.'' However, this limitation is expected to be resolved with continuous technological advancement, which will help to produce power devices and detector/sensor products at lower cost.



Thus, this factor is projected to have a moderately negative impact on the global Epi wafer market during the forecast period.



Epi Wafer Market: Prominent Regions



The U.S. holds leading share of the North America Epi wafer market. The market in the country is expected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The U.S. is home to numerous technologically advanced wafer manufacturers having their own research and development facilities. The demand for Epi wafer systems in the U.S. market is increasing rapidly due to various requirements in different industries. India is expected to be a moderately growing Epi wafer market in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years. Wafer manufacturers in China are facing business loss in the year 2020 due to the COVID-19 impact. EU5, which comprises the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain holds maximum share of the Europe Epi wafer market, owing to usage of Epi wafer systems for chemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries in these countries.



Epi Wafer Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global Epi wafer market are Desert Silicon Inc., Electronics and Materials Corporation Ltd., EpiWorks Inc., Global Wafers Japan Co. Ltd., Intelligent Epitaxy Technology Inc., IQE PLC, Jenoptic AG, MOSPEC Semiconductor Corporation, Nichia Corporation, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Siltronic AG, and Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co. Ltd. The market also consists of some local manufacturers.