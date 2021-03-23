Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global Epi wafer market. In terms of revenue, the global Epi wafer market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global Epi wafer market.



The global Epi wafer market is broadly affected by several factors, including rising demand for Epi wafers in consumer electronic devices and increase in adoption of Epi wafers in RF devices. The market for Epi wafer systems is likely to take off and it will be interesting to see how the contending innovation based new technologies change in the years ahead.



Epi Wafer Market: Dynamics



Epi wafers are extensively used in consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, smart watches, tablets, and smart TVs to enhance their performance and accuracy. Continuous development in wafer size leads to development of consumer electronic products enabled with infrared detectors and sensors to operate devices conveniently. As the need for IR applications grows, manufacturers have begun to utilize appropriate IR materials in the design of plano-optics as per the requirement of applications. Furthermore, demand for IR detectors is increasing with growing safety and security concerns in hotels, hospitals, offices, and airports, among others, which is anticipated to surge the demand for Epi wafers. Thus, increase in adoption of consumer electronic devices is expected to drive the growth of the global Epi wafer market during the forecast period.



In the telecommunications industry, high frequency signals are required for transmission of signals over long distance with minimum loss of signal strength. RF devices such as Wi-Fi wireless internet devices, Zigbee wireless devices, cordless telephones, and other devices are significantly used in offices, and commercial and residential places. Use of silicon wafers in RF devices is ideal, as they are capable of lowering the coupling between devices and provide low-loss substrates for high speed and system integration. Thus, increasing demand for RF devices in the global telecommunications sector is projected to have a positive impact on the global Epi wafer market during the forecast period.



Various factors can affect the results of Epi wafers. High resistivity silicon substrate is important to improve signal isolation and minimize substrate cross talk in radio frequency. The availability of large diameter size is helpful to manufacture large amounts of semiconductor and power devices at low manufacturing cost. In Epi wafers, float zone (above 200mm) silicon wafers are generally not greater than 200mm (8") due to the surface tension limitations during growth and thus not suitable for modern CMOS processing where the standard wafer diameter is 12.'' However, this limitation is expected to be resolved with continuous technological advancement, which will help to produce power devices and detector/sensor products at lower cost.



Apart from microelectronics, manufacturers in the Epi wafer market are tapping into incremental opportunities in the optoelectronics sector. Innovative LED (Light Emitting Diode) devices and VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) products are helping the global Epi wafer market to mature at a favorable CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period. Disruptive non-silicon-based More than Moore devices are helping manufacturers gain competitive in the market landscape.



The market for Epi wafers is transitioning from GaN materials to GaAs (Gallium Arsenide) substrates in the LED devices domain. As such, GaN materials dictate the lion's share of most LED devices. Manufacturers are diverting toward bespoke UV and IR (Infra-Red) LEDs with the help of GaAs substrates. They are increasing their output capabilities for consumer displays, miniLEDs, and microLEDs. For instance, Apple is anticipated to take the forefront in miroLED application with its awaited high-end 2021 smartwatch model.



Investments in R&D and innovations have become an important prerequisite for companies in the Epi wafer market. For instance, HiSilicon— a Chinese fabless semiconductor company based in Shenzhen, is offering its 25G colored optical modules to scale its business in optoelectronics. On the other hand, manufacturers in the Epi wafer market are increasing efforts to meet demands in 5G wireless communications, owing to the availability of enhanced mobile broadband and massive machine type communication (mMTC).



Optoelectronics has become one of the key technologies for fiber optic communication systems. Hence, Huawei— a leading telecommunications equipment company, has announced to build an optoelectronics R&D site in Cambridge, U.K., to scale its business in consumer devices. Telecom companies are collaborating with research institutes to support the U.K.'s optical communications technology industry.