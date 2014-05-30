Epic Fizz Launches Huge Giveaway of 5 of the Hottest eBooks on the Topic of Making Money Online

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Promoting their new blog, Epic Fizz has launched a huge giveaway of 5 of the hottest eBooks on the topic of making money online. With the rise in unemployment and the proliferation of work-at-home opportunities, there’s a need for fresh new ideas and free resources related to working from home and earning extra cash.



At the heart of this giveaway are 5 eBooks, each of which address a different and unique aspect of working from home. Ranging from affiliate marketing basics (such as selling for Amazon.com) to the growing trend of website development and flipping, there’s a reason the giveaway has gone virtually viral.



Online Opportunity Seekers Grab Giveaway Here



Lots of free and low cost ways of making money online are explored, such as writing for established content sites or as a freelancer, building a blog from scratch, and even promoting products from top sites via social media. There are virtually no limits to the many low-cost or free methods of making money online.



Of course some of the methods require a start-up budget, such as flipping domains and websites. The methods outlined in the free eBook “The Essential Guide to Blog Flipping” covers in detail how to locate and buy the right domains, and what one needs to do in order to get them ready for sale, and even where and how to list them.



More Than Free Ways To Make Money Online



Of course there’s more to working online, specifically developing the right frame of mind and self-driven work ethic “there’s no boss to push you”, and this giveaway also addresses this area and many more.



Mega Giveaway- Grab Your Free Copies Of The Hot eBooks Right Now



About Epic Fizz

Founded in 2014, EpicFizz.com of Miami, FL provides support and reviews to internet bloggers and marketers. It is a non-membership site. For more information contact them at (913) 732-0235 or at support@epicfizz.com