Online freight platform are software systems to connect shippers with third-party carriers through a secure marketplace. Different digital freight brokerage, digital freight marketplace relies heavily on smartphone technology. In online freight platform shippers create orders with all necessary data about delivery and cargo, carriers receive the list of optimal orders for transportation, the digital touchpoint for shippers and carriers to seamlessly access the marketplace, and an aggregator that analyses shipments data and automatically matches them to a carrier for optimal delivery.



In 2023, Freightos has launched â€˜freight-as-a-serviceâ€™ for online shippers. The service is available on Alibaba.com, Tradeling.com, and other eCommerce sites as a service that helps online buyers to choose and pay for freight services without leaving the website.



Influencing Market Trend

- Need for Improving Data Security and Fraud Protection

- Growing Digitalization over the Globe

Market Drivers

- Increasing Applications of Online Freight Platform Expand the Overall Supply Line and Increase the Efficiency of Last-Mile Delivery

Opportunities:

- Growing Demand for Online Freight Platform from Business Sector



Analysis by Platform (IOS, Windows, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Web-based, Others), Features (Accelerating Batching Through AI, Allowing for Additional Communication Methods, Ensuring Fairness and Transparency at all Stages, Enabling a Reward System for Loyal Carriers, Others), Offerings (Real-Time Communication, GPS Tracking, Secure Payments, Document Capture, Others), Verticals (Business, Restaurants, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Online Freight Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



On 16th December 2021, Freightos and Barchart have announced the partnership. In this partnership, Freightos will join Barchartâ€™s Commodity Pricing Network (CPN). The partnership is owing to improving the workflow of logistics teams around the world.



