HSMN Provides Root Cause Analysis to Fix the Causes of the Coding Work Queues Found in Clinical Documentation Systems

Many of HSMN clients have asked for help in solving the coding work queues that are accumulating in many organizations that have implemented enterprise wide systems such as Epic. Epic is a fine system and provides something clinicians have long sought but it can be a source of problems especially in coding and clinical documentation. Many clients have complained about claims sitting in queues for so long that they are missing filing deadlines or close to it.



HSMN has developed and worked with clients in taking over the correction of the coding issues and going back to the source to discover why there was a problem. HSMN has done thousands of cases and then provided a root cause analysis for each of the causes of the “Coding” “Clinical Documentation, Claim” error.



The errors are categorized and then the HSMN team goes to the source such as data collection, systems movement of data, clinical documentation in the record and finally the pure coding issues (needs a modifier” or no documentation to support this procedure.”) and helps the organization fix the problems.



HSMN has been able to reduce the coding queues by almost 70% in the early stages of the engagement. Many of clients prefer that HSMN handle such claims on an outsourced basis until the claims are cleaned up and the problems which caused them are corrected.



HSMN will often work closely with the clinical staff and their support team to help correct the issues on the front end. HSMN often works with IT to put in the fixes that stand in the way of success. HSMN is particularly sensitive to IT staff and those clinical managers who helped build what is in the enterprise wide system and work closely with them to logic out the inconsistencies and the duplications and work flows.



The HSMN experience is vast in its work on these issues and we invite you to contact us to discuss such issues. The HSMN philosophy is not to find fault but to find the solution which include organizational structure, identified roles, workflow design, staff skills, training and understanding the history of the implementation.



