Epic Solutions Highlights Steel Barricades

Southgate, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- EPIC Solutions, one of the leading full-service crowd control and events specialists nationwide, offers clients exceptional, wholesale prices on steel barricades and stanchions. EPIC Solutions offers a full line of crowd control products and services that will “keep your crowds in-line”. Steel barricades are available for as low as $65 for the 6.5’ and 8’ barricades. Retractable belt stanchions are available for as low as $44.95. Clients will find a variety of sizes and colors to help ensure guests safety and guarantee to make every event look professional. Experienced crowd control and event specialist are available to help clients find the perfect products for their unique needs.



EPIC Solutions features steel barricades in galvanized or powder-coated finishes. Powder coated steel barricades are a great alternative to standard galvanized barrier finishes. A colorful powder coat finish will help steel barricades stand out in high-profile areas. High-end special events frequently utilize black powder coated finishes to make the crowd control area look sophisticated and discrete.



In addition to steel barricades and retractable belt stanchions EPIC Solutions also offers plastic jersey barriers, custom barricade covers, accordion security gates, turnstiles, metal detectors, pipe and drape, heavy equipment, traffic control equipment and full event equipment, such as tents, tables, chairs, and portable toilets. Whether you’re looking to purchase, rent, or have your entire event coordinated and supervised from start to finish. EPIC Solutions offers it all.



With more than a decade of crowd control and event coordinating experience, EPIC Solutions understands the unique needs of each individual client that requires steel barricades and crowd control equipment. The company supplies clients with a wide range of crowd control solutions and expert advice that comes only from years of experience. EPIC Solutions is proud to represent quality made products for sale or rent.



About Epic Solutions

EPIC Solutions is a full service crowd control and event specialist solutions provider. EPIC Solutions LLC, is a multi division company specializing in supplying facilities, municipalities, and events across America. Our crowd control equipment yards throughout the U.S have the ability to deliver equipment at the most cost effective prices. The goal is to give our customers the best product pricing on quality barricades and event services and to deliver the equipment at the most reasonable delivery charges. EPIC Solutions has hand selected the best product lines to meet your needs and demands. To purchase or rent steel barricades or crowd control equipment, visit http://www.epiccrowdcontrol.com/.