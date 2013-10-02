EpiCast Report: Acne - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 - New Report Available

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Acne - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Acne vulgaris (acne) is an inflammatory skin disease that affects nearly all adolescents and adults at some point in their lives. The clinical presentation of acne ranges from a mild comedonal form to severe inflammatory cystic acne of the face, chest, and back. Globally, acne has a lifetime prevalence of over 90% in people of all ages, and a point-prevalence of approximately 85% in the population ages 15-24 years.
GlobalData's epidemiological analysis forecasts an increase in the total prevalent cases of acne in people ages 10-44 years in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK), from 103.91 million prevalent cases in 2012 to 105.46 million prevalent cases in 2022, with a decadal growth rate of 1.5%. As GlobalData epidemiologists used steady prevalence proportions of acne over the forecast period, the growth in prevalent cases in each market can be attributed to the change in population demographics in people ages 10-44 years in the respective markets.
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Although acne is not a life-endangering condition, it is associated with a huge psychosocial impact and economic burden. GlobalData's epidemiological forecast emphasizes the need for preventive measures that are directed towards high-risk groups and signifies the need for early intervention with the available effective treatments in order to tackle the increasing burden of acne.
GlobalData epidemiologists forecast the prevalent cases of acne in the 6MM from 2012-2022 using nationally-representative, country-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals that provided the age- and sex-specific prevalence of acne in the 6MM. Additionally, they further segmented the total prevalent cases of acne by severity. GlobalData epidemiologists ensured that the forecast methodology was consistent across all the 6MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the total prevalent cases of acne across these markets.
Scope
- The Acne EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of acne in the 6MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of acne prevalent cases segmented by age (in five-year increments beginning at age 0 and ending at age 44 years), sex, and stage in these six markets.
- The acne epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global acne market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global acne market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for acne therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
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