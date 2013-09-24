Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Acute Ischemic Stroke - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

Stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is blocked or interrupted, either by blood clots or ruptured blood vessels, depriving the brain of oxygen and nutrients, ultimately leading to the death of brain cells. Stroke is a major cause of death, morbidity, and long-term disability.



To forecast the incident and prevalent cases of stroke in the 6MM, The publisher epidemiologists selected studies that used the WHO definition of stroke: “rapidly developing clinical signs of focal disturbance of cerebral function, lasting more than 24 hours or leading to death, with no apparent cause other than that of vascular origin.” This definition excludes cases of transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), which are neurological deficits lasting less than 24 hours. This report also provides the incident cases of AIS segmented by the TOAST (Trial of Org 10172 in Acute Stroke Treatment) criteria subtypes and the proportion of recurrent cases of AIS out of the total cases of AIS (total cases of AIS = incident cases of first-ever AIS + recurrent cases of AIS) in these major markets.



The publisher epidemiologists forecast that the incident cases of AIS in the 6MM will increase by 20.10% over the next decade, from 1.25 million cases in 2012 to 1.50 million cases in 2022, with more than 50% of the cases being in the US alone. The number of prevalent cases of AIS in the 6MM will increase by 18.6% over the forecast period, from 9.48 million cases in 2012 to 11.24 million cases in 2022. The substantially higher number of prevalent cases of AIS compared with the number of incident cases indicates that a higher proportion of stroke victims survive after the event for longer time periods. However, these stroke survivors will live with serious disabilities, making stroke a major burden for the affected individual and the entire healthcare system in each country.



Scope



The Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities and the global epidemiological trends for AIS in the six major markets (6MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). In addition, this report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the incident cases of AIS (all new cases of a first-ever AIS in a defined population in a specified time period) and the prevalent cases of AIS (all survivors of a first-ever AIS in a defined population at a specified point in time) segmented by sex and age (ages 20–85+ years). This report also provides the incident cases of AIS segmented by the TOAST criteria subtypes and the proportion of recurrent cases of AIS out of the total cases of AIS.



The AIS epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.



The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



The EpiCast Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons To Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AIS market.



Quantify patient populations in the global AIS market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.



Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for AIS therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



Identify the percentage of each TOAST subtype among incident cases of AIS.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142630/epicast-report-acute-ischemic-stroke-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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