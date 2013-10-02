EpiCast Report: Acute Ischemic Stroke - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is blocked or interrupted, either by blood clots or ruptured blood vessels, depriving the brain of oxygen and nutrients, ultimately leading to the death of brain cells. Stroke is a major cause of death, morbidity, and long-term disability. To forecast the incident and prevalent cases of stroke in the 6MM, GlobalData epidemiologists selected studies that used the WHO definition of stroke: rapidly developing clinical signs of focal disturbance of cerebral function, lasting more than 24 hours or leading to death, with no apparent cause other than that of vascular origin.



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This definition excludes cases of transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), which are neurological deficits lasting less than 24 hours. This report also provides the incident cases of AIS segmented by the TOAST (Trial of Org 10172 in Acute Stroke Treatment) criteria subtypes and the proportion of recurrent cases of AIS out of the total cases of AIS (total cases of AIS = incident cases of first-ever AIS + recurrent cases of AIS) in these major markets.



Scope:



The Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities and the global epidemiological trends for AIS in the six major markets (6MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). In addition, this report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the incident cases of AIS (all new cases of a first-ever AIS in a defined population in a specified time period) and the prevalent cases of AIS (all survivors of a first-ever AIS in a defined population at a specified point in time) segmented by sex and age (ages 2085+ years). This report also provides the incident cases of AIS segmented by the TOAST criteria subtypes and the proportion of recurrent cases of AIS out of the total cases of AIS.

The AIS epidemiology report is written and developed by Mastersand PhD-level epidemiologists.

The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



Reasons to buy:



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AIS market.

Quantify patient populations in the global AIS market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for AIS therapeutics in each of the markets covered.Identify the percentage of each TOAST subtype among incident cases of AIS.



List of Tables:



Table 1: TOAST Classification of Subtypes of AIS 11

Table 2: Risk Factors and Comorbidities for AIS 13

Table 3: Trends in the Age-Adjusted Incidence Rates of Stroke in the US (per 100,000 Population) 23

Table 4: Trend in the Crude Mortality Rate of Stroke in the US (per 100,000 Population), 1970-2008 24

Table 5: Trends in the Age-Adjusted Prevalence (%) of Stroke in the US, Ages ?18 Years, 2006-2010 25

Table 6: Trends in the Age-Adjusted Incidence Rates* of Stroke in France (per 100,000 Population) 26



List of Figures:



Figure 1: Trends in the Age-Adjusted Incidence Rates of Stroke in the US (per 100,000 Population) 23

Figure 2: Trend in the Crude Mortality Rate of Stroke in the US, Both Sexes (per 100,000 Population), 1970-2008 24

Figure 3: Trends in the Age-Adjusted Prevalence (%) of Stroke in the US, Ages ?18 Years, 2006-2010 25

Figure 4: Trends in the Age-Adjusted Incidence Rates* of Stroke in France (per 100,000 Population) 26

Figure 5: Trends in the Age-Adjusted Mortality Rate of Stroke in the UK, Both Sexes (per 100,000 Population), 1981-2009 35

Figure 6: Trends in the Prevalence (%) of Stroke in the UK, 1994-2011 36.



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