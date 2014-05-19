Fast Market Research recommends "EpiCast Report: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as "Lou Gehrig's Disease," is a rare, but fatal, progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. ALS severely impacts physical functioning and initially presents with muscle twitching, weakness in an arm or leg, or with slurring of speech. Eventually, people with ALS lose their ability to control the muscles needed to move, speak, eat, and breathe, which ultimately leads to death. The progressively degenerative course of the condition is a great burden for both patients and caregivers, as well as for society.
GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS in the 7MM will grow by 13.5% over the next decade, from 32,698 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2013 to 37,122 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023. Throughout the forecast period, the US will have the highest numbers of diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS, followed by Japan.
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To develop the epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS in the 7MM, GlobalData epidemiologists obtained the diagnosed prevalence data for ALS from peer-reviewed journals and population-based studies in the respective markets and used a consistent methodology to ensure comparability of the results. A major strength of GlobalData's epidemiological analysis is the use of country-specific studies that provided the diagnosed prevalence of ALS using uniform diagnostic criteria based on the El Escorial criteria or the International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision (ICD-9), criteria (ICD-9 code for ALS = 335.2), to allow for a meaningful comparison of the diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS in these markets. Furthermore, the diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS in each of the 7MM were further segmented by age and sex in order to provide a more detailed analysis of the patient population.
Scope
- The Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for ALS in the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of ALS segmented by age (=40 years) and sex in these markets.
- The ALS epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global ALS market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global ALS market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for ALS therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
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