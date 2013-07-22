Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Atopic Dermatitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

Atopic dermatitis or atopic eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by itchy skin lesions and rashes. Though the condition affects people of all ages, it is primarily common among infants and children (Bowcock and Cookson, 2004). Due to its chronic and relapsing nature, atopic dermatitis presents a global public health concern, with reported lifetime prevalence ranging between 10%-20% in children and 1%-3% in adults (Larsen and Hanifin, 2002). In general, the prevalence of atopic dermatitis is increasing worldwide, with high prevalence in western and developed nations compared with other parts of the world. However, recent trends demonstrate a gradual rise in prevalence in developing countries and plateauing prevalence in developed countries (Asher et al., 2006). Although atopic dermatitis is not life-threatening, it has a huge impact on economic burden and quality of life of individuals (Carroll et al., 2005).



epidemiological analysis forecasts that prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis in the 9MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, and India) will increase from 132.28 million in 2012 to 132.71 million cases in 2022 at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.10%. In 2012, China and India combined contributed 83.04 million cases, comprising more than 60% of the total prevalent cases in the 9MM.



epidemiological forecast projects a substantial increase in the lifetime prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis in the 9MM over the forecast period (2012-2022). As GlobalData epidemiologists used steady prevalence proportions of atopic dermatitis over the forecast period, the growth in prevalent cases in each market can be attributed to the change in population demographics in the respective markets, especially in the younger age groups as they comprise the highest proportion of the prevalent cases. The forecast underscores the considerable psychosocial and economic burden inflicted by atopic dermatitis particularly among children. Governments in the respective markets should develop strategies to tackle the growing problem and direct appropriate interventions towards reducing various triggers inducing atopic dermatitis especially among young children (Williams et al., 2012).



