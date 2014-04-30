Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Atrial Fibrillation - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023 market report to its offering

EpiCast Report: Atrial Fibrillation - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023



Summary



Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a disorder of the hearts electrical system. AF is one of the most common cardiovascular diseases among the elderly, worldwide. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, AF affected approximately 33.5 million people, or 0.5% of the world's population, in 2010, of which 20.9 million were men and 12.6 million were women. The disease burden is likely to increase in the near future due to the projected increase in the population, especially the elderly population.



The publisher epidemiologists forecast that the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF in the 8MM will grow by 21.8% over the next decade, from 10,112,797 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2013 to 12,316,458 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023. The publisher epidemiologists attribute the growth in the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF in the 8MM to the changing population demographics in the respective markets, rather than an actual increase in the diagnosed prevalence of AF in these markets.



epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF in the 8MM is supported by epidemiologic data from country-specific studies that are nationally representative of the entire population in these markets. epidemiological analysis included the most recently published nationally-representative studies in the 8MM, which provided the diagnosed prevalence of AF using uniform diagnostic criteria based on EKG tests. Furthermore, the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF in each of the 8MM were further segmented by age and sex to provide a more detailed analysis of the patient population. The distribution of cases segmented by age and sex is important for understanding the burden of AF in various subgroups of the populations in each market, and for achieving better management of the condition.



Scope



- The Atrial fibrillation (AF) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of AF in the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and Canada). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of AF segmented by age (ages =40 years), sex, and clinical subtypes (paroxysmal, persistent, and permanent AF) in these markets.

- The AF epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AF market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global AF market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for AF therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153359/epicast-report-atrial-fibrillation-epidemiology-forecast-to-2023.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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