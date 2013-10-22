Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Autism Spectrum Disorders - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering



Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) is a group of incurable, developmental disabilities which affect the brain and are usually diagnosed between the ages of 18–24 months. ASD encompasses a broad spectrum of disorders in which the severity of the condition, the nature of impairment, the social and communication skills, time of onset of the condition, and the way the brain perceives information, vary among the affected individuals. Epidemiological literature suggests an increase in the diagnosed prevalence of ASD over time. However, it remains unclear whether the increase in the diagnosed prevalence is due to a true increase in the prevalence of ASD, or due to an increase in the diagnosis of ASD because of an increased availability and utilization of health services.



In 2012, there were 1,826,542 diagnosed prevalent cases of ASD in the 6MM, with approximately 90% of the diagnosed prevalent cases (1,630,499 prevalent cases) in the US alone. The publisher epidemiologists forecast that there will be 1,952,647 diagnosed prevalent cases of ASD in the 6MM by 2022, with an overall annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.69% during the forecast period.



Better surveillance techniques and the creation of centralized ASD registries in all countries could provide robust and reliable data for determining the true burden of the condition. Evidence generated through additional research could be further utilized to formulate policies to control for the risk factors associated with ASD, and possibly reduce the incidence of ASD in the future.



Scope



The Autism Spectrum Disorders EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of autism spectrum disorders in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast (2012–2022) of the prevalent cases of autism spectrum disorders segmented by age (in five-year increments beginning at age 0 and ending at age 19 years) and sex in the 6MM.



The autism spectrum disorders epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.



The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



The EpiCast Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons To Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global autism spectrum disorders market.



Quantify patient populations in the global autism spectrum disorders market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.



Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for autism spectrum disorders therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



Identify the percentage of prevalent cases with different subtypes of autism spectrum disorders.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144656/epicast-report-autism-spectrum-disorders-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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