"EpiCast Report: Chronic Heart Failure Epidemilogy Forecast to 2022" - New Market Report

New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Chronic Heart Failure Epidemilogy Forecast to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that there were approximately 5.70 million incident cases of heart failure in the world, with 0.80 million cases occurring in the Americas, 1.30 million cases in Europe, and 1.40 million cases in South East Asia (WHO, 2004). The overall prevalence of chronic heart failure in the western world ranges between 1%-2% and incidence approaches 5.10 cases per 1,000 population. By 2022, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the US will have the largest number of chronic heart failure cases (approximately 8.96 million cases) with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 4.64%, followed by China with approximately 8.28 million cases (AGR: 2.95%). Though China will have the highest number of prevalent cases after the US, the number of prevalent cases in Germany will increase rapidly with an annual growth rate of 3.02%. The large number of prevalent cases in China can be attributed to an increasing elderly population, especially in adults aged 40 years and above, who are most likely to have the disease. Chronic heart failure is recognized as a major and escalating public health problem in industrialized countries with aging populations. As developing countries undergo socio-economic development, changes in diet and lifestyles may likely alter the epidemiological profile of disease in these countries with increasing burden of chronic heart failure (McMurray et al., 1993). GlobalData epidemiologists expect an increase in the prevalence of chronic heart failure in all the markets covered in this analysis, which is consistent with the estimates made by various governmental and international organizations conducting studies on chronic heart failure.
Scope
- The Chronic Heart Failure EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of chronic heart failure
- Data is provided for the seven major markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) in addition to an emerging market-China.
- It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of chronic heart failure prevalence segmented by gender and age (in five-year increments beginning at 45 years and ending at ?85 years).
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global chronic heart failure market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global chronic heart failure market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age group and gender that present the best opportunities for chronic heart failure therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
- Quantify prevalent cases of chronic heart failure, which are segmented by heart function class per the New York Heart Association Classifications.
