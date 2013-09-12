Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Chronic Kidney Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

EpiCast Report: Chronic Kidney Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022



Summary



Chronic kidney disease (CKD), or chronic renal disease, is an asymptomatic, long-term condition that damages the kidneys and leads to the loss of kidney function over time. CKD affects people of all ages; however, the risk is higher in people ages 65 years and older. Globally, the estimated prevalence of CKD is 7.2% in adults over the age of 30 years. The disease is more common in women than men, and is also more common in people of African and South Asian origin due to the high prevalence of diabetes in South Asians and hypertension in people of African origin. Based on the glomerular filtration rate, the Kidney Disease Outcomes Quality Initiative (KDOQI) classified CKD into five stages in 2002. Each stage of CKD requires different tests and treatments for management of the disease.



This report provides an overview of the risk factors and the global and historical trends for CKD in the 6MM. In addition, the report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast (20122022) of the prevalent cases of CKD segmented by sex, age (in five-year increments beginning at age 20 and ending at age =85 years), and stage in these markets.



epidemiological forecast is supported by data from country-specific studies published in peer-reviewed journals. GlobalData epidemiologists obtained age- and sex-specific prevalence data for CKD in the 6MM from nationally-representative studies in each country to forecast the total prevalent cases of CKD during the forecast period (20122022)._x000D_

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A major strength of this analysis is the use of country-specific data and a uniform methodology across all the markets to forecast the prevalent cases of CKD. In addition, GlobalData epidemiologists provide segmentation of the CKD prevalent cases by stage per the KDOQI guidelines in each market, despite the stage-specific data being limited to certain age groups and stages.



Scope



- The Chronic Kidney Disease EpiCast report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of chronic kidney disease in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast (20122022) of the prevalent cases of chronic kidney disease segmented by age (in five-year increments beginning at age 20 and ending at age =85 years), sex, and stage (15) in the 6MM_x000D_

- The chronic kidney disease epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists_x000D_

- In-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global chronic kidney disease market._x000D_

- Quantify patient populations in the global chronic kidney disease market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans._x000D_

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for V therapeutics in each of the markets covered._x000D_

- Identify the percentage of chronic kidney disease prevalent cases that are in stages 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141549/epicast-report-chronic-kidney-disease-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html