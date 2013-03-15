New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and second most common cancer in women. GlobalData's epidemiologists expect the number of incident and prevalent cases of colorectal cancer in the US, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India, and China to increase during the forecast period. Incident and prevalent cases in France is expected to stay relatively constant. The number of total incident cases for all markets combined will increase from 1.23 million cases in 2012 to 1.75 million cases in 2022 at the rate of 4.22% per year. China has the largest number of incident cases in 2012 (645,057 cases), in 2022 (1.05 million cases), as well as the highest growth (6.32% per year) of all nine markets. The markets vary in age distribution of incident cases, gender gap, cancer stage at diagnosis, and screening programs. However, resection treatment is universally common where around 70-90% of colorectal cases in each market receive resection treatment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- Provides an overview of risk factors and global trends for colorectal cancer in the seven major markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) along with emerging markets- India and China.
- Includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of incident and five-year prevalent cases of colorectal cancer.
- Describes patient population through segmentation by gender, age, stage at diagnosis (TNM/AJCC I-IV), and resection treatment status.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends that shape and drive the global colorectal cancer market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global colorectal cancer market to improve product development, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups, gender, stages of diagnosis, and resection-treated populations that present the best opportunities for colorectal cancer therapeutics in the nine major markets.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- EpiCast Report: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Epilepsy Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- Ovarian Cancer Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis 2020
- EpiCast Report: Chronic Heart Failure Epidemilogy Forecast to 2022
- Type 2 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Esophageal Cancer Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecast to 2017
- Laryngeal Cancer Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2019
- Colorectal Cancer Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2011
- Cytotoxic Therapies Market to 2017 - Launch of Next Generation Camptothecin Analogues Will Help Offset Revenue Loss due to Generic Erosion