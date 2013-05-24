EpiCast Report: Cystic Fibrosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 - New Study Released

Recently published research from GlobalData, "EpiCast Report: Cystic Fibrosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Cystic fibrosis (CF) is the most common inherited rare disease in North America and Europe, with more than 27,000 cases in the US and more than 35,000 cases in the European Union (EU) (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, 2011; Farrell, 2008). CF causes abnormally thick, sticky mucus to accumulate in the respiratory, digestive, and reproductive systems. It is one of the most common chronic lung diseases and is widespread throughout the world. The specific defective gene that cases CF is the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
Key differences in the CF epidemiology between countries are influenced by genotype mutations, national screenings, and surveillance systems through national registries. GlobalData forecasts that the US and UK will have the most prevalent cases of CF in 2022. In 2022, the combined prevalent CF cases in the 5EU countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK) will be slightly larger than the number of prevalent CF cases in the US. The UK and France will have the greatest prevalence proportions (0.0157% and 0.0097%, respectively) and the largest 10-year growth (33.2% and 38.1%, respectively), implying that this may be the result of a higher prevalence of CF gene mutations in these populations. The high number of prevalent cases of CF in the US is due to all 50 states screening for CF in newborns. National CF screenings are imperative in detecting and capturing the true prevalence of the disease in a given country.
