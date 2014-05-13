Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Dengue - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023 market report to its offering EpiCast Report: Dengue - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023



Summary

Dengue fever is a febrile illness caused by a single-stranded flavirius most commonly transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Dengue fever is one of the most prevalent arthropod-borne diseases affecting humans. The severity of dengue fever ranges from asymptomatic cases, to classic dengue fever, and to DHF or DSS.



The publisher epidemiologists sourced government-based publications for the forecast of reported laboratory-confirmed dengue fever cases, including official national dengue reports, weekly surveillance reports, and reportable disease databases.



The publisher epidemiologists forecast that laboratory-confirmed dengue cases in the 5MM will increase from an annual average of 304,608 cases from 2009-2013 to 339,104 cases in 2023 with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.13%. Brazil will have almost half the number of reported laboratory-confirmed dengue cases among the 5MM throughout the forecast period (207,000 cases in 2023). The publisher epidemiologists believe that introductions of new or long-dormant dengue serotypes would be a significant driver in disease transmission in the 5MM during the next 10 years.



This report is based on laboratory-confirmed dengue cases reported by the national surveillance systems of the 5MM. Therefore, it should be used with the understanding that reported cases are a function of the dengue case burden in the country as well as the type and capacity of the dengue surveillance system.



This report provide a comprehensive analysis of dengue fever epidemiology in the 5MM, incorporating risk factors, disease burden, outbreak periodicity, serotype circulation pattern, regional variations in disease pattern, and age- and sex-specific distribution. The analysis is based on strong sources, including official national dengue reports, weekly surveillance reports, and reportable disease databases. The publisher epidemiologists supplemented the national-level surveillance data with peer-reviewed regional studies. The analysis was also conducted using consistent methodology across the 5MM, thereby allowing meaningful comparison of the forecast numbers.



Scope

- The Dengue EpiCast Report provides an overview of the dengue fever risk factors and comorbidities, global and historical epidemiology trends, and circulating serotypes (DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3, and DENV-4) in five major markets (5MM) (Brazil, India, Mexico, Singapore, and Thailand). In addition, this report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the reported laboratory-confirmed incident cases of dengue fever (including classic dengue fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), and dengue shock syndrome (DSS)) for the 5MM. The reported laboratory-confirmed incident cases are segmented by sex and age (<1 year, 1 year, 2-14 years, 15-44 years, 45-64 years, and =65 years).

- The dengue epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 5MM.



Reasons to buy

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global dengue market._x000D_

- Quantify patient populations in the global dengue market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans._x000D_

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for dengue pharmaceutical products in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154241/epicast-report-dengue-epidemiology-forecast-to-2023.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

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