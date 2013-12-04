Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Diabetic Nephropathy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

EpiCast Report: Diabetic Nephropathy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022



Summary



With the increasing prevalence of diabetes around the world, diabetic nephropathy is the most common type of chronic kidney disease (KDOQI, 2007; Zimmet et al., 2001). When uncontrolled diabetes persists for 15 to 25 years, the blood vessels in the kidneys are damaged, resulting in abnormal amounts of proteins, including albumin, leaking into the urine (ADA, 2013; CDA, 2012; NHS, 2011; NKUDIC, 2013). Because diabetic nephropathy is a complication of diabetes, and at least 90% of all diabetic cases are type 2 diabetes, the risk factors and common comorbidities for type 2 diabetes are also considered to be the same for diabetic nephropathy. The major risk factors for type 2 diabetes are family history, advancing age, obesity, and gestational diabetes. Hypertension and dyslipidemia are also the most commonly-occurring comorbidities in people with diabetic nephropathy (The publisher, 2013b).



According to forecast, the 7MM had 4,889,171 prevalent cases of diabetic retinopathy in 2012. There were 14.03 million total prevalent cases of diabetic nephropathy in the diagnosed diabetic population in the 7MM, there will be 19.87 million total prevalent cases of diabetic nephropathy in the diagnosed diabetic population in the 7MM by 2022, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 4.16% during the forecast period.



Scope



- The diabetic nephropathy EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and epidemiological trends for diabetic nephropathyin the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the total prevalent cases of diabetic retinopathy in the diagnosed diabetic population segmented by age, (over 40 years of age) and sex. The diagnosed prevalent cases are then further segmented by the presence of comorbid hypertension.

- The diabetic nephropathy epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global diabetic nephropathy market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global diabetic nephropathy market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for diabetic nephropathy therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147072/epicast-report-diabetic-nephropathy-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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