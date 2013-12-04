Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Diabetic Retinopathy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

EpiCast Report: Diabetic Retinopathy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022



Summary



Diabetic retinopathy is the principal cause of vision impairment in working-age adults throughout the world. A common microvascular complication of diabetes, diabetic retinopathy affects a third of diagnosed diabetics (Cheung et al., 2010). Clinically defined as an eye disease damaging the small blood vessels in the retina, diabetic retinopathy results from chronically high blood glucose levels in people with poorly-managed diabetes (Cheung et al., 2010; Fong et al., 2004; Kawasaki et al., 2011; Rubino et al., 2007).



According to the epidemiological literature, the duration of diabetes, hyperglycemia, hypertension, and dyslipidemia are all risk factors for the disease. Additionally, diabetic retinopathy has a comorbid relationship with various cardiovascular diseases. However, the causal pathway of this relationship has yet to be determined (Fong et al., 2004; Kawasaki et al., 2011; Klein et al., 2002).



According to forecast, the 7MM had 4,889,171 prevalent cases of diabetic retinopathy in 2012. The prevalent cases in the 7MM are expected to increase to 7,176,537 cases by 2022, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 4.68%. Japan had the largest proportion of prevalent cases in 2012 (61.21%, or 2,992,840 cases) of all the markets covered in this analysis.



Scope



- The diabetic retinopathy EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and epidemiological trends for diabetic reitnopathy in the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of diabetic retinopathy in the diagnosed diabetic population segmented by age, (over 40 years of age) and sex. The diagnosed prevalent cases are then further segmented by the grade of diabetic retinopathy (vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy [VTDR] and diabetic macular edema [DME]).

- The diabetic retinopathy epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global diabetic retinopathy market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global diabetic retinopathy market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for diabetic retinopathy therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147071/epicast-report-diabetic-retinopathy-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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