EpiCast Report: Dyslipidemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 - New Market Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "EpiCast Report: Dyslipidemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2022", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Dyslipidemia is a condition in which one or more blood lipid levels are abnormal. It is an underdiagnosed, undertreated, and highly prevalent disease worldwide. Prevalent cases of dyslipidemia in the nine markets is expected to increase from 443.8 million cases in 2012 to 522.0 million cases in 2022 at the rate of 1.76% per year. Factors that influence prevalence include risk factors, disease management, awareness of disease status, population growth, and changes in diagnosis and treatment guidelines. In 2012, India had the highest number of prevalent dyslipidemia cases in the nine major markets at 192.7 million, followed by China at 84.7 million, and the US at 48.6 million. These three countries will continue to dominate in the number of prevalent cases through 2022, during which they will be expected to contribute to 65.6% of the total 522.0 million prevalent cases of all markets combined. This trend is driven mainly by the large populations as the prevalence rates are relatively low in these countries. EU countries such as Germany, Spain, and the UK had prevalence rates that were two or three times that of the other countries. The sex gap for dyslipidemia prevalent cases in the nine markets is not significantly high in this analysis. However, age-group analysis showed that dyslipidemia is most prevalent in people ages 40-69 years. The prevalence of dyslipidemia is also affected by the diagnosis and treatment guidelines followed by each country. An update in the ATP guidelines, ATP-IV, is expected to be released at the end of 2012 or 2013 and may impact the prevalent cases forecast.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The dyslipidemia EpiCast Report provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of dyslipidemia in seven major markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) in addition to two emerging markets-India and China.
- It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of dyslipidemia prevalence segmented by sex and age (by 5-year age groups beginning at 20 years of age) to 2022.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the historical trends of global dyslipidemia market as well as the risk factors and treatment and diagnosis guidelines that shape the trends.
- Quantify patient populations in the global dyslipidemia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age group and gender that present the best opportunities for dyslipidemia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- EpiCast Report: Seasonal Influenza Vaccines Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Human Immunodeficiency Virus - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Multiple Sclerosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Epilepsy - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Alzheimer's Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Osteoporosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Crohn's Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2022
- EpiCast Report: Chronic Heart Failure Epidemilogy Forecast to 2022
- Dyslipidemia Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018