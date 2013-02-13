EpiCast Report: Epilepsy Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "EpiCast Report: Epilepsy Epidemiology Forecast to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Epilepsy affects 50 million people worldwide each year and is one of the most common neurological conditions in the world (WHO, 2005). Epilepsy is defined as a collection of brain dysfunction disorders characterized by recurrent and unpredictable seizures. The prevalence of epilepsy varies among countries due to a mosaic of economic, political, and social differences. GlobalData epidemiologists expect that the number of active and lifetime prevalent cases of epilepsy will increase during the forecast period (2012-2022) in the nine markets covered. In 2012, we estimated that there was a total of 17,542,651 active prevalent cases of epilepsy in the nine markets, and GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that by 2022, the number of active prevalent cases will grow to 18,565,967. A major strength of this analysis is that the forecast methodology was consistent across the nine markets to allow for a meaningful comparison of the patient populations in each country.
Scope
- The Epilepsy EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of risk factors and global trends for epilepsy.
- Data is provided for the seven major markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan) along with emerging markets-India and China.
- It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of active and lifetime prevalent cases of epilepsy segmented by gender, age, treatment gap, and seizure type (generalized, partial, and unknown).
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global epilepsy market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global epilepsy market to improve product development, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the epilepsy gender, age groups, and seizure types (generalized, partial, and unknown) that present the best opportunities for epilepsy therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
