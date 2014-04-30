Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Gout - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023 market report to its offering

EpiCast Report: Gout - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023



Summary



Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. The disease is triggered by the crystallization of uric acid within the joints and is associated with hyperuricemia, a condition in which the body either overproduces or under excretes uric acid. Attacks of gout are episodic in nature and although months may pass before the next attack occurs, the pain experienced during an attack can be debilitating. Men are at a higher risk for developing gout and the risk also increases with age, with a mean age at diagnosis for gout in both men and women of 61 years.



The publisher epidemiologists forecast an increase in both the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of gout in the 6MM, from 1,374,065 diagnosed incident cases in 2013 to 1,649,065 diagnosed incident cases in 2023, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 2.00%, and 13,750,047 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2013 to 17,625,944 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023, at an AGR of 2.82%.



This forecast is supported by age- and sex-specific data obtained from country-specific estimates from peer reviewed journal articles, in which the study populations were representative of the general population in the respective markets. The publisher epidemiologists used historical diagnosed incidence and diagnosed prevalence data which were available for Italy and the UK, along with linear regression methods to forecast the age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence and diagnosed prevalence for Italy and the UK through 2023. The forecast provides the age- and sex-specific diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of gout in each of the 6MM, with clinically relevant segmentations, which facilitate an in depth understanding of the emerging temporal trends, and informs strategies to improve the management of the disease. Additionally, The publisher epidemiologists used the same methodology across the 6MM, which allows for a meaningful comparison of the forecast diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of gout across these markets.



Scope



- The Gout EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for gout in the six major markets (6MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). In addition, this report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and the diagnosed prevalent cases of gout segmented by sex and age (in five-year age groups beginning at 20 years and ending at =85 years). The diagnosed prevalent cases are then further segmented by the number of cases of gout flares and tophaceous gout.

- The gout epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global gout market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global gout market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for gout therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153358/epicast-report-gout-epidemiology-forecast-to-2023.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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