Fast Market Research recommends "EpiCast Report: Gram-Negative Bacterial Pneumonia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Pneumonia is one of the most common infectious diseases and is caused by infectious agents such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection that inflames the alveoli (air sacs) in the lungs through fluid or pus. The inflamed alveoli causes limited oxygen intake in the lungs and breathing difficulties for individuals, manifesting in symptoms of coughing, chest pain, and fever. Pneumonia is a major public health concern in both developed and developing countries.
Chronic diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and heart disease increase the risk of developing pneumonia. Elderly patients (65 years and older) have twice the incidence of hospital-acquired pneumonia compared with the adult population. Additionally, tobacco smoking has been identified as a cause of pneumonia.
In 2012, the 6MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK) had 4,184,449 incident cases of CAP, with 82% of that occurring in the US. By 2022, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast there will be 4,670,664 incident cases of CAP in the 6MM. In Japan, there were 40,043 cases of CAP and HAP with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 3.78%.
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These 7MM are important markets for CAP and HAP during the next 10 years because these countries have a growing older population. Pneumonia incidence differs between countries, possibly due to socioeconomic factors, differences in infectious disease reporting, and heterogeneity of diagnostics. From a public health perspective, effective prevention and treatment measures should be in place to avoid disease transmission and reduce the incidence of pneumonia.
Scope
- The Gram-Negative Bacterial Pneumonia EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and epidemiological trends for pneumonia, with a focus on gram-negative bacteria, in the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of incident cases of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) segmented by sex and age (in five-year increments beginning at 0 years and ending at =85 years), incident cases of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), and incident cases of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP). Incident HAP cases are further segmented by causative pathogens (Acinetobacter, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella, and Pseudomonas) and antibiotic resistance in these markets.
- The gram-negative bacterial pneumonia epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global pneumonia market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global pneumonia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
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