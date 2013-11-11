Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Gram-Negative Bacterial Urinary Tract Infection - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections acquired in hospitals and in the community setting. A UTI can occur when daily living activities and medical interventions aid in the movement of bacteria into the urethra; however, bacterial colonization does not always lead to the development of UTI symptoms. Although UTIs can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi, gram-negative bacteria are the pathogens most frequently associated with UTIs. Gram-negative bacteria have become increasingly resistant to individual antimicrobials, and of particular concern, is the emergence of multidrug-resistant activity in these organisms. Although there has been little change in the predominant causative pathogens in the past few decades, individual pathogen frequency and resistance patterns of gram-negative pathogens vary considerably between settings, countries, and continents.



According to The publisher’s forecast, the number of incident cases of UTI will increase in the US during the forecast period. The largest number of cases will be classified as community-acquired and occur in women =80 years of age. The 5EU will see a slight increase in the number of healthcare-associated incident cases of UTI during the forecast period, with the highest number of cases occurring among women in Germany, and among those ages 70–79 years. Japan is forecast to see a large increase in the number of incident cases of UTI occurring during the forecast period in intensive care units, with the greatest number of cases occurring among women and those =80 years.



A major strength of this analysis is that The publisher epidemiologists used country-specific sources for each market in the analysis and were able to obtain country-specific national surveillance data for the 5EU and Japan. The use of country-specific sources is especially important for antimicrobial resistance data as the rates of resistance have been found to vary considerably between countries. Additionally, because resistance rates have changed over time, The publisher’s use of recent sources for resistance rates ensures that the estimates for the number of resistant cases of UTI reflect the most current situation in each market.



Scope



The Gram-Negative Bacterial Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of UTI in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of UTI incident cases segmented by age (0–85 years and older), sex, causative pathogen (Escherichia coli, Klebsiella, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Proteus, and Acinetobacter), multidrug resistance, and carbapenem resistance in these markets.



The UTI epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.



The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



The EpiCast Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons To Buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global UTI market.



Quantify patient populations in the global UTI market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.



Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex, age groups, pathogens, and antibiotic resistance patterns that present the best opportunities for UTI therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145979/epicast-report-gram-negative-bacterial-urinary-tract-infection-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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