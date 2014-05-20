EpiCast Report: Multiple Sclerosis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2023 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an inflammatory disease in which the myelin sheaths around the axons of the brain and spinal cord are damaged, leading to demyelination and a wide range of signs and symptoms. MS affects 2.5 million people worldwide each year and is the most debilitating neurological disease in young adults.



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GlobalData epidemiologists expect that the number of prevalent and incident cases of MS will increase during the forecast period (2013-2023) in the 10MM. In 2013, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that there were a total of 904,908 prevalent cases of MS in the 10MM, and by 2023 GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that the number of prevalent cases will grow to 940,413 prevalent cases. During the forecast period, India will have the highest annual growth rate (AGR) at 1.99%, Spain will have the second highest (AGR: 1.05%), and China will have the third highest (AGR: 0.93%).



GlobalData epidemiologists used country-specific sources published by peer-reviewed journals to estimate the incidence and prevalence of MS in each of the 10MM. To provide a thorough description of the MS patient population in each country, GlobalData epidemiologists segmented MS incident and prevalent cases by age and sex, both of which strongly affect the epidemiology of MS. Moreover, cases are segmented into three common sub-types: relapsing-remitting MS, primary progressive MS, and secondary progressive MS. A major strength of this analysis is that the forecast methodology was consistent across the 10MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the patient populations in each country.



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Scope



- The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and comorbidities, and global and historical trends of MS in the 10 major markets (10MM) (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Canada, China and India). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of MS prevalent and incident cases segmented by sex and age (in five-year increments beginning at 20 years and ending at =85 years) in these markets.

- The MS epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 10MM.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global MS market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global MS market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for MS therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



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