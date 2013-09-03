Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

EpiCast Report: Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022



Summary



Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common, often clinically silent liver disease characterized by the presence of a fatty, inflamed, and damaged liver. It resembles alcoholic liver disease, but occurs in people who drink little or no alcohol. NASH is becoming increasingly common with the alarming epidemic of obesity. As obesity is a major risk factor for other metabolic syndrome diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and dyslipidemia, the incorporation of weights from the age- and sex-specific prevalence of obesity in each of the 6MM adds granularity to the forecast analysis, which allowed GlobalData epidemiologists to provide a comprehensive forecast of the prevalent cases of NASH in the 6MM.



epidemiological analysis forecasts that prevalent cases of NASH in the 6MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK) will grow by 8.24% over the next decade, from 29.38 million prevalent cases in 2012 to 31.80 million prevalent cases in 2022. The US and Germany will continue to have the highest number of prevalent cases in the 6MM during 20122022. The US will have 48.29% (15.36 million cases) of all prevalent cases in the 6MM in 2022, with the second largest annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.03% throughout the forecast period. Changes in the definition of nonalcoholic, which is the basis for defining NASH cases, the development of less invasive gold-standard diagnostic methods for NASH, and changes in the prevalence of the metabolic syndrome will influence the prevalence of NAFLD and NASH during the forecast period.



Scope



- The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of NASH in the 6MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of NASH prevalent cases segmented by age (in five-year increments beginning at age 20 and ending at age =85 years) and sex in the 6MM.

- The NASH epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global NASH market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global NASH market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for NASH therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



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