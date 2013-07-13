EpiCast Report: Pancreatic Cancer - Epidemiology Market Forecast to 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Pancreatic cancer is one of the most fatal cancers around the world, with the highest incidence and mortality rates found in developed countries (Michaud, 2004). Pancreatic cancer originates from transformed cells from tissues within the exocrine component of the pancreas. The most common type is adenocarcinoma associated with the exocrine gland (ACS, 2013). The pancreas is found deep within the body, leading to the inability to detect pancreatic cancer early-on. Most cases of pancreatic cancer go undetected from the lack of obvious symptoms, causing the cancer to spread to other organs.



The risk of developing pancreatic cancer is associated with increasing age, as more than 75% of pancreatic cancer patients are over the age of 60 years (SEER Cancer Statistics Review, 2012). Tobacco smoking is one of the most common risk factors for pancreatic cancer, as smokers have a two-fold increased risk of developing the disease compared with nonsmokers (Lowenfels and Maisonneuve, 2006). Due to the short survival period and high mortality for pancreatic cancer, patients with the disease are less likely to suffer from comorbidities than patients with other types of cancer.



GlobalData forecasts that the US and Germany will have the highest number of incident cases of pancreatic cancer in 2022. GlobalData epidemiologists also expect that the number of prevalent cases of pancreatic cancer in the 6MM covered will increase during the forecast period (2012–2022) to a total of 59,675 cases. The stage at diagnosis for pancreatic cancer is correlated with the availability of screening tests and the ability to identify early symptoms. Due to the inability to identify early indications of the illness, pancreatic cancer cases are most commonly diagnosed in Stage IV. Greater research in prevention and early diagnostic testing can help reduce the incidence of the disease. Through early detection, it may be possible to stop the spread of the cancer to other organs and decrease the overall mortality.



The Pancreatic Cancer EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of pancreatic cancer in the six major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). It includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of the incident cases of pancreatic cancer segmented by sex, age (in five-year increments beginning at 15 years and ending at ages 85 years and older), stage at diagnosis, the proportion of incident cases that undergo resection, locally-advanced unresectable cases, metastatic cases, and biomarker mutation type (KRAS and HER2) in these markets, along with the prevalent cases.



