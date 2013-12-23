EpiCast Report: Parkinson's Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 - New Study Released

Fast Market Research recommends "EpiCast Report: Parkinson's Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Parkinson's disease is the second most common chronic progressive neurodegenerative disorder in the elderly after Alzheimer's disease, affecting 1%-2% of individuals ages =65 years worldwide.
Parkinson's disease is associated with motor symptoms involving bradykinesia, rest tremor, rigidity, and postural disturbances, in addition to non-motor symptoms including hyposmia, rapid eye movements, sleep behavior disorder, and depression. Age, genetics, sex, and environmental exposure increase the risk of developing Parkinson's disease. Conditions such as depression and anxiety have been identified as comorbidities in Parkinson's disease.
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In 2012, there were 2,179,414 diagnosed cases of Parkinson's disease in the 8MM. By 2022, GlobalData epidemiologists forecast there will be 2,893,575 diagnosed cases of Parkinson's disease in the 8MM. The US will have the highest number of cases in 2022, followed by Brazil and Japan.
The 8MM will be important markets for Parkinson's disease during the next 10 years because these countries have a growing older population. Japan's current and growing elderly population is the strongest contributor and key driver for increases in Parkinson's disease prevalent cases in Japan. With greater advances in accurately detecting and diagnosing Parkinson's disease in addition to creating a globally and nationally recognized Parkinson's disease registry, we can help further improve our epidemiological understanding of this disorder.
Scope
- The Parkinson's disease EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and comorbidities for Parkinson's disease in eight major markets (8MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Brazil). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease segmented by sex and age (ages 65-85+ years).
- The Parkinson's disease epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Parkinson's disease market.
- Quantify patient populations in the global Parkinson's disease market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Parkinson's disease therapeutics in each of the markets covered.
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