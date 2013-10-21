Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Postherpetic Neuralgia - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering



Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN) is one of the most common complications of herpes zoster infection in elderly persons ages 60 years and older, worldwide. The main symptom of PHN is severe pain and allodynia (pain that results from a non-injurious stimulus to the skin). PHN is associated with a significant loss of activity levels and a reduced quality of life, particularly in the elderly. The strongest established risk factor for PHN is advancing age. Other possible risk factors for PHN include severity of acute herpes zoster pain, extent of rash, and duration of prodromal pain.



The number of incident cases of PHN in the 7MM will increase by 20.22% over the next decade, from 241,808 cases in 2012, to 290,694 cases in 2022. Age- and sex-specific incidence data for PHN and herpes zoster, as well as data for the proportion of herpes zoster patients developing PHN in the 7MM, were obtained or calculated from nationally-representative studies in each country to forecast the incident cases of PHN. To maintain a uniform methodology across the markets, The publisher epidemiologists only used studies that defined PHN as pain persistent for three or more months.



Currently, there is no absolute preventative therapy for PHN. However, a vaccine is available to help prevent a herpes zoster infection; in turn, this vaccine helps reduce the incidence of PHN to an extent because PHN is the sequela of herpes zoster. The considerable increase in the aging population worldwide, coupled with the high risk for developing PHN in elderly herpes zoster patients are expected to impose a considerable burden on healthcare in the 7MM in future years.



Scope



- The Postherpetic Neuralgia EpiCast Report and EpiCast Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of postherpetic neuralgia in the seven major markets (7MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast (2012–2022) of the incident cases of postherpetic neuralgia segmented by age (in five-year increments beginning at age 50 and ending at age =85 years) and sex in the 7MM.



- The postherpetic neuralgia epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.



- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



- The EpiCast Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.



Reasons To Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global postherpetic neuralgia market.



- Quantify patient populations in the global postherpetic neuralgia market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.



- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for postherpetic neuralgia therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144625/epicast-report-postherpetic-neuralgia-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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