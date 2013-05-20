New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "EpiCast Report: Psoriasis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"
Summary
Psoriasis is an immune-mediated chronic disorder of the skin characterized by redness and irritation. It affects people of both sexes and of all ages and races/ethnicities. The global prevalence of psoriasis varies geographically, with the disease being more prevalent in the colder areas of the north, and less prevalent in the tropics and warmer regions of the world (Weller et al., 2008). In European countries, psoriasis is more prevalent in residents of the colder central regions and less prevalent in residents of the southern regions. In some Asian countries, such as India, the prevalence of psoriasis is highest in the northern parts of the country. In contrast to India, China shows no difference in prevalence between the northern and southern regions (Bedi, 1995; Ding et al., 2012; Kawada et al., 2003; Naldi et al., 2004; Saraceno et al., 2006). In addition to the north-to-south prevalence gradient observed within most countries, the prevalence of psoriasis also varies among different countries. Globally, the prevalence of psoriasis varies from as low as 0.03% in Japan to as high as 3.15% in the US (Ding et al., 2012; Kawada et al., 2003). Differences in the reported prevalence between countries may be attributable to variations in environmental factors, genetic factors, and differences in the case definition used to diagnose psoriasis in epidemiology studies (Bedi, 1995; Ding et al., 2012; Gelfand et al., 2005b).
Scope
- The Psoriasis EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of psoriasis in the nine major markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China, and India).
- It includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of the prevalent cases of psoriasis segmented by sex and age (by five-year increments, beginning at age 15 years and ending at =85 years) in the 9MM.
