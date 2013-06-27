Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Type 2 diabetes, formerly known as non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus or adult-onset diabetes mellitus, is a chronic disorder of glucose homeostasis and results from the body’s inability to make use of the available insulin along with relative insulin deficiency (WHO, 2013). This causes excess glucose production by liver cells along with impaired insulin secretion, which leads to an increased blood and urine glucose level. It further leads to steady decline of the beta cells of the pancreas, mainly affecting the metabolism of muscle cells, liver cells and fat cells (Camacho et al., 2007).



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/epicast-report-type-2-diabetes-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022-report.html



Globally, the incidence and prevalence of diabetes are expected to continue to increase due to various factors, such as population growth, aging, urbanization, and the increasing prevalence of risk factors like obesity, unhealthy dietary habits and physical inactivity. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) estimates for 2010 show that globally, approximately 80% of all diabetes-related deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and that diabetes will likely be the seventh-leading cause of death in the world by 2030 (WHO, 2011; WHO, 2013).



GlobalData’s epidemiological forecast projects a substantial increase in the prevalent cases of diagnosed type 2 diabetes in the markets covered. The number of prevalent type 2 diabetic cases is increasing around the world due to the actual increase in the incidence of type 2 diabetes, along with the change in population demographics in the respective markets. Furthermore, GlobalData epidemiologists attribute the growth in prevalent cases to increased prevalence of risk factors associated with type 2 diabetes, such as obesity and physical inactivity, together with urbanization. GlobalData’s analysis shows that diabetes is undoubtedly one of the most challenging public health problems of the 21st century, with an increasing burden of the disease in all the markets and its strong association with cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.



Scope



The type 2 diabetes EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends for type 2 diabetes in the 10 major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, India, and China).



It includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast of the diagnosed prevalent cases of type 2 diabetes segmented by sex, age (in five-year increments beginning at age 20 years and ending at ages 85 years and older) and major comorbidities of type 2 diabetes (obesity, hypertension and dyslipidemia) in the diagnosed prevalent pool.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169697&type=S



Reasons to buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global type 2 diabetes market.



Quantify patient populations in the global type 2 diabetes market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.



Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for type 2 diabetes in each of the markets covered.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/