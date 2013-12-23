EpiCast Report: Ulcerative Colitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that causes ulcers in the innermost lining of the colon and rectum. The colons ability to absorb water is decreased, which leads to progressive loosening of the stool, bloody stool, and sometimes cramping or abdominal pain with urgency for bowel movement (CDC, 2013; NDDIC, 2013). The exact cause or triggers of the disease are yet to be identified. Globally, the incidence of ulcerative colitis varied from 0.34 cases per 100,000 population in China to as high as 15.1 cases per 100,000 population in the UK in the 1990s (Lok et al., 2008; Shivananda et al., 1996). The diagnosed prevalence of the condition ranged between 6.3 cases per 100,000 population in China in 2006 and 243 cases per 100,000 population in the UK during 20002002 (Lok et al., 2008; Rubin et al., 2000).



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GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that there were 134,109 incident cases of ulcerative colitis in the 10MM in 2012, and the number of incident cases will grow 12.2% over the next decade to 150,530 incident cases. In 2012, there were 1,860,616 prevalent cases of ulcerative colitis in the 10MM. Each of the 10MM, except Germany, will see an increase in prevalent cases over the 10-year forecast period.



This forecast is supported by historical data for ulcerative colitis gathered from peer-reviewed journals and country-specific studies, in addition to reports taken from national health authorities and international organizations with interests in gastroenterology or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Another major strength of this analysis is that to take into account historical trends of ulcerative colitis and provide a robust forecast, GlobalData epidemiologists conducted linear regression analysis whenever sufficient historical data were available and the literature supported the resulting trend.



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Scope



- The ulcerative colitis EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of ulcerative colitis in the 10MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Canada, China, and India). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the incident cases of ulcerative colitis segmented by sex and age (in five-year age groups beginning at 10 years and ending at 85 years and older), in addition to prevalent cases in these markets.

- The ulcerative colitis epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 10MM.



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Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global ulcerative colitis market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global ulcerative colitis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for ulcerative colitis therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



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