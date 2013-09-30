Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EpiCast Report: Uveitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022 market report to its offering

EpiCast Report: Uveitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022



Summary



Uveitis is a serious eye condition that often results in permanent vision damage due to frequent recurrence even after treatment. It consists of a group of diseases that present with inflammation of the uvea, can occur in one or both eyes, and may also affect the adjacent tissues such as the retina, optic nerve, and vitreous humor. Symptoms may include blurred vision, dark, floating spots in the vision, eye pain, redness of the eye, and sensitivity to light. Uveitis has a wide variety of causes such as autoimmune disorders, infectious agents, or toxins; however, the cause is often unknown for a significant proportion of the cases.



In 2012, The publisher epidemiologists forecast the 6MM had 223,559 incident cases of uveitis, 75% of which (168,264 cases) occurred in the US. Incident cases in the 6MM are expected to increase slightly to 245,353 cases by 2022, at the rate of 0.97% per year. In 2012, the 6MM had 665,778 prevalent cases of uveitis, which will increase to 730,913 cases in 2022 at the rate of 0.98% per year. The US also had the largest proportion of prevalent cases in 2012 (53.69%, 357,483 cases) out of all markets covered in this analysis. The forecast further shows anterior uveitis is the most common form of uveitis and non-infectious uveitis is the most common etiology among the 6MM.



This forecast provides detailed, granular, and clinically relevant segmentations of uveitis cases. The segmentations will allow for improved understanding of the disease and the ability to focus on specific subgroups within the disease. The analysis is further strengthened by the adherence to the standard clinical reporting guidelines from the International Uveitis Study Group (IUSG) and Standardization of Uveitis Nomenclature (SUN) Working Group. Using standard guidelines across the 6MM allows for meaningful comparisons across the markets and ensures these results will be relevant in reference to future studies, as the use of the guidelines are becoming more common in epidemiological research.



Scope



- This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities and the global epidemiological trends for uveitis in the six major markets (6MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK). The report also includes a 10-year forecast of incident and prevalent cases of uveitis segmented by age, sex, primary anatomical location of inflammation (anterior, intermediate, posterior, panuveitis), and by etiology (infectious, non-infectious, idiopathic). Incident cases are further segmented by course of disease (acute, recurrent, chronic) and by severity (mild, moderate, severe).

- The uveitis epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 6MM.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global uveitis market._x000D_

- Quantify patient populations in the global uveitis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans._x000D_

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the patient segmentations that present the best opportunities for uveitis therapeutics in each of the markets covered._x000D_

- Identify the number of uveitis cases in each anatomical location category and in each etiology.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143156/epicast-report-uveitis-epidemiology-forecast-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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