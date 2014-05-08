EpiCast Research Report: Allergic Rhinitis - Epidemiology Market Trends and Forecast to 2023

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Allergic rhinitis is a chronic respiratory disease characterized by inflammation of the nasal cavity and affects people of all ages. The main symptoms of allergic rhinitis are sneezing, nasal itching, blocked or runny nose and sore throat. Research suggests that a combination of genetic factors such as family history of allergic rhinitis and environmental factors such as exposure to allergens, including smoke, dust, pollen, insects, molds, or animal dander, may increase the risk for developing allergic rhinitis. According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 400 million people worldwide were affected with allergic rhinitis during 1996-2006.



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According to GlobalData's epidemiological forecast, the total prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis in the 7MM will increase from 123,273,876 total prevalent cases in 2013 to 125,427,387 total prevalent cases in 2023, at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.17% during the forecast period. In 2023, the US will have the highest number of the total prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis with 39,031,365 total prevalent cases, followed by Japan with 36,602,227 total prevalent cases.



To forecast the total prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis in the 7MM, GlobalData epidemiologists selected nationally representative studies that provided total prevalence of allergic rhinitis using uniform diagnostic criteria based on the self-reported prevalence of allergic rhinitis. The use of studies that provided uniform diagnostic criteria for total prevalence of allergic rhinitis facilitated meaningful comparison of the forecast total prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis across the 7MM. Additionally, GlobalData epidemiologists provide the total prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis segmented by the etiological type of allergic rhinitis (seasonal, perennial, and both), as well as by the severity of allergic rhinitis (mild, moderate, and severe) in these markets. In addition, GlobalData epidemiologists provide the population of allergic rhinitis cases segmented by sensitization to specific allergens in the six major markets (6MM) (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan), which are of utmost importance in the management of the condition.



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Scope



The Allergic Rhinitis EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends of allergic rhinitis in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the total prevalent cases of allergic rhinitis segmented by sex and age (ages =18 years).

The allergic rhinitis epidemiology report is written and developed by Mastersand PhD-level epidemiologists.

The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

Reasons to buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global allergic rhinitis market.

Quantify patient populations in the global allergic rhinitis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the sex and age groups that present the best opportunities for allergic rhinitis therapeutics in each of the markets covered.



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