Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Estimated 1,926 Kilo Tons by 2017 with a CAGR of 4.8%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2013 -- The report "Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market, By Applications (Epoxy Resins, Synthetic Glycerin, Water Treatment Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals) and Feedstock (Propylene, Glycerin) - Global Market Trends and Forecast To 2017" defines and segments the global ECH market by volume consumed and revenues generated. The epichlorohydrin consumption will grow from an estimated 1,520 kilo tons in 2012 to 1,926 kilo tons by 2017, growing with a CAGR of 4.8% during the same period.



102 market data tables

22 figures/chart

189 pages and in-depth TOC on "Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market"



Rapid expansion in Asia coupled with high growth in the end-user segments is driving the ECH market. On account of ever increasing demand for bio-based ECH or green ECH, the market will experience a surge in demand in the near future.



ECH is mainly used as a raw material in the manufacture of epoxy resins which finds extensive application in various industries such as paints, electrical & electronics, construction and wind turbines. The rapid growth of these end-user industries will drive the overall growth of ECH industry.



Generally, the ECH production process uses propylene as major raw material. Due to industry trends which are favoring the use bio-based products, ECH manufacturers are shifting towards the usage of glycerin-based ECH. Several companies such as U.S-based Dow Chemical Company, Belgium’s Solvay SA, South Korea headquartered Samsung Fine Chemical, and many Chinese companies have already started using renewable feedstock glycerin to produce ECH.



U.S-based Dow Chemical Company dominates the ECH market leading the other market players such as China’s Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd and Belgium-based Solvay SA by a significant margin. Around 74% of the market share is captured by top ten companies producing ECH. Several small players also exist in the ECH market.



This report forecasts volume and revenue of the global ECH market and its various submarkets with respect to main regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the world. Major countries such as China, U.S., Taiwan, Germany, etc. were also analyzed.



The report segments the global Epichlorohydrin market by technology, application, end use, and geography. It also focuses on market share analysis, and market metrics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Top and local players in the global ECH market have been identified and profiled.



