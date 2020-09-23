New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The expansion in the construction sector, the rising demand for epoxy resins, the elevating demand for bio-based products have resulted in boosting the Epichlorohydrin market.



The global Epichlorohydrin Market is forecast to reach USD 3.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a flammable and a volatile clear liquid at room temperature, which is insoluble in water. It has a garlicky, pungent, sweet odor. It is usually made from allyl chloride that is derived from chlorine/caustic soda and propylene. It is primarily used in manufacturing glycerol and unmodified epoxy resins. To a lesser extent, it is used in producing water treatment resins, elastomers, ion exchange resins, surfactants, plasticizers, adhesives, and lubricants, among others.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



Market Size – USD 2.36 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – The elevating demand for bio-based products.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2377



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are DAISO Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Kashima Chemical, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group, Spolchemie AS, Momentive Specialty Chemical Industries (Hexion), Sumitomo Chemicals and Spolchemie AS.



The Epichlorohydrin industry is segmented into:



Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Bio-based

Petro-based



End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Paints and Coatings

Wind turbine

Composites

Construction

Adhesives

Electrical and electronics

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Epoxy resins

Water treatment chemicals

Synthetic Glycerin

Pharmaceuticals

Others



Regional Outlook of Epichlorohydrin Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Epichlorohydrin market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Browse complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/epichlorohydrin-ech-market



Advantages of Epichlorohydrin Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Epichlorohydrin sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Epichlorohydrin industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Epichlorohydrin industry

Analysis of the Epichlorohydrin market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Epichlorohydrin Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Epichlorohydrin industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2377



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



Related Reports –



Zirconium Market Size, Share & Industry Demand, Outlook By Type, By Technology, By Product , By Application and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Size, Share & Global Industry Demand, Outlook By Type, By Technology, By Product , By Application, End User and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027