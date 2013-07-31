Epichlorohydrin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Epichlorohydrin (ECH) is a colorless, organochlorine compound and an epoxide with a pungent smell. ECH is produced from hydro chlorination of Allyl chloride. It is used in the production of ion exchange resins, epoxy resins, glycerol, and elastomers, and in pharmaceutical and chemical synthesis. Globally the ECH market is balanced in terms of demand and supply. Asia-Pacific region is the major producer and consumer of ECH. China alone contributes major share of the total ECH demand globally. China is introducing new green technologies in the production of ECH. Europe is the second largest consumer of ECH followed by the U.S. and other regions. The global ECH market is expected to grow moderately.



The ECH market is primarily driven by new developments in polycarbonate and epoxy resin industries. The ECH end-use demand is increasing due to technological development in electronics, automobile, and construction sectors. Manufacturers are switching to the production of bio-based ECH owing to higher demand of such a type of ECH, because the end-use industries are adopting green technologies. The ECH market is a consolidated one, as the top few manufacturers account for nearly 60% to 70% of the total ECH production. Thus, these market leaders are adopting a high pricing strategy even if there is a decline in raw material prices.



Dow Chemical of the U.S. is the market leader in ECH production followed by Hexion and Shandong Haili of China and some others. Other companies participating in the ECH industry are NAMA Chemicals, Shenzhen Asiatop Carnitine Technology, Tengzhou Rui Defeng Fine Chemical, Solvay Chemicals, Zibo Aoerte Chemical, Qingdao E.S Chemical, and Zibo Nature International Trading, etc.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



